Morgan Stanley Increases Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $110.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.56.

IRTC stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 488,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

