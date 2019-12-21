Morgan Stanley Upgrades SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) to “Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.