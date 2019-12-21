Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.29.

ICPT stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,767 shares of company stock worth $5,335,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

