Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.29.

ICPT stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,767 shares of company stock worth $5,335,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

