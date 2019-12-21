New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NWHM opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.67.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Home during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Home during the second quarter worth about $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in New Home by 229.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in New Home in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

