Nomura Reiterates Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.