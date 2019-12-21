Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit