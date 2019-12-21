Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

