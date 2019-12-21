Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $153,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $521,500.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $115,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

