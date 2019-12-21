Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.23 ($18.88).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €13.31 ($15.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.96. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

