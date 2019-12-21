Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

OVID traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 750,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit