Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

OVID traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 750,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

