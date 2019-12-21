Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 508 at Goldman Sachs Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petrofac to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Petrofac to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

LON PFC opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.51.

In related news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

