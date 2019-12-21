Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 508 at Goldman Sachs Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petrofac to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Petrofac to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).
LON PFC opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.51.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
