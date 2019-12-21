Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $40.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of AMD opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 175,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

