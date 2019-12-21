PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.
Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
