PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

