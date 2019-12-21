Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 2,917 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,197 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $203,793.72.

On Monday, September 23rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 3,632 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $337,049.60.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $97.12 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

