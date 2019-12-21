Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 5,686,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,614. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.