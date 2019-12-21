Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.13.

NYSE PSA opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 322.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 138.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,274,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

