Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.10 ($128.02).

Shares of RHM opened at €103.25 ($120.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €74.72 ($86.88) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

