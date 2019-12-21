Robert Wares Purchases 300,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,179,118 shares in the company, valued at C$8,471,647.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares acquired 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,695.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert Wares bought 44,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$21,805.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Wares bought 250,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Osisko Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

