Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to Hold

Dec 21st, 2019

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

