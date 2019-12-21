Royal Bank of Canada Lowers D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

DHI opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last 90 days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 156,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $15,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

