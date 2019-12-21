Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Purchases $13,778.05 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,778.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,126.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salem Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

