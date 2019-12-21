Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STSA. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,308,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

