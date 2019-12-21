SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 875 ($11.51) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 863.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

