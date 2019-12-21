SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 125.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 47.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

