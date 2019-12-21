Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 31,513 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Nomura lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

