Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire Sells 500 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $11,540.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STXB opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STXB. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 171.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.