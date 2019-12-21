Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.88

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as low as $31.80. Sportech shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 38,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

