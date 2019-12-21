Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Whitman Howard reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Sports Direct International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Sports Direct International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sports Direct International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).

LON SPD opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.27. Sports Direct International has a 12 month low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25).

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

