SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SWTX opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

