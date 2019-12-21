Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,406.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Stakinglab has a market cap of $30,406.00 and approximately $463.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00642709 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,936,765 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

