Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUM. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 204.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

