Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TUWLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lowered Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Investec cut Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

