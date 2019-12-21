U and I Group (LON:UAI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The firm has a market cap of $225.78 million and a PE ratio of 47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.35.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that U and I Group will post 2201.0000712 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. U and I Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

In related news, insider Richard Upton bought 138,888 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998.72 ($263,086.98). Insiders purchased 235,347 shares of company stock worth $34,572,879 over the last quarter.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

