Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.