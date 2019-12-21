Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,450 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,764 ($62.67).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,367 ($57.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,551.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,826.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

