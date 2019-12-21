Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 67.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.