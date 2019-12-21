ValuEngine Downgrades GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE:GATX opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. GATX has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

