ValuEngine Downgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LEGH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,848,038.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $60,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,677,720 shares of company stock worth $24,151,638. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $4,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

