ValuEngine Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.31.
PENN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
