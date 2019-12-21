ValuEngine Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.31.

PENN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

