ValuEngine Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SONO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.60 and a beta of 1.62. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.