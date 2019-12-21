Wedbush Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

