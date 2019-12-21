Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.41.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after purchasing an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

