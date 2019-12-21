Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Cannae stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $275,300.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,030 shares of company stock valued at $572,089. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 965,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cannae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

