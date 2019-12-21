Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

BBU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of BBU opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 383,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,747,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

