Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574,135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

