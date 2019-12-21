Zane Lewis Buys 8,000,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) insider Zane Lewis purchased 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11).
Shares of Vital Metals stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Vital Metals Limited has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $27.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 101.36 and a current ratio of 101.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.01.
Vital Metals Company Profile
Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.