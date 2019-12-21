Zane Lewis Buys 8,000,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) insider Zane Lewis purchased 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11).

Shares of Vital Metals stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Vital Metals Limited has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $27.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 101.36 and a current ratio of 101.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.01.

Vital Metals Company Profile

Vital Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in West Africa and Germany. The company explores for gold, cobalt, tungsten, tin, uranium, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Bouli gold project with three gold permits covering 4,289 sq km located in Niger, West Africa; the Nahouri Gold Project with three contiguous permits covering 400 sq km located in southern Burkina Faso; and the Aue cobalt project covering 78 sq km located in the Erzgebirge region of Saxony, Germany.

