Zoomba (ZBA) Price Down 20% This Week

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $3,529.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00643124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.