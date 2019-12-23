3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,451.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after buying an additional 8,034,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3D Systems by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 117,665 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

