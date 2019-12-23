3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th.
In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DDD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.
