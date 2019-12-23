4NEW Market Capitalization Tops $6,403.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. 4NEW has a total market cap of $6,403.00 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Exrates. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

