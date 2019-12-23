Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $29.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Afya in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $8,782,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.56. 128,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,554. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

