Apex (CPX) Market Cap Hits $723,612.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Apex has a market capitalization of $723,612.00 and $31,815.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,742,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.